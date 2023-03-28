Billy Graham response team sending Chaplains to Nashville

Seven people died—including three 9-year-olds, three adult victims and the suspected shooter—after a shooting at a private Nashville school, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team announced late Monday evening that they are sending crisis-trained chaplains and the Mobile Ministry Center to Nashville.

"Three children and three adults were killed today at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee," the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team wrote on Facebook. "Please keep this community in your prayers."

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the first reports of a shooting at The Covenant School came in at 10:13 a.m. CDT. The school is located just south of Vanderbilt University in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville, and students range from preschool through sixth grade.

MNPD identified the children who died as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. The adult victims were identified as Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

According to NBC News, three law enforcement officials briefed on the matter identified the suspected shooter as Audrey Hale. Police said the 28-year-old was shot and killed after two officers opened fire. Hale was armed with at least two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun, according to MNPD.

