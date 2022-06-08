By the numbers: Here's what has happened in the 17 months since the Capitol riot

Monday marked 17 months since the January 6 insurrection. Here's where things stand now.

WASHINGTON — Monday, June 6, 2022, marked 17 months since the attack on the U.S. Capitol that disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of affirming the presidential election results.

The government continues to investigate losses that resulted from the breach of the Capitol, including damage to the Capitol building and grounds, both inside and outside the building, the Department of Justice said in a release. According to a May 2021 estimate by the Architect of the Capitol, the attack caused approximately $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol building.

Under the continued leadership of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the attack continues to move forward. "The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane," DOJ officials said.

Based on the public court documents, below is a snapshot of the investigation as of the close of business Monday, June 6, 2022. Complete versions of most of the public court documents used to compile these statistics are available on the Capitol Breach Investigation Resource Page.

Arrests made: More than 840 defendants have been arrested in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia. (This includes those charged in both District and Superior Court).

Criminal charges:

Approximately 255 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including approximately 90 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

Pleas:

Approximately 305 individuals have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, many of whom faced or will face incarceration at sentencing.

Trials:

Six individuals have been found guilty at trials, including five who were found guilty by juries of felony charges. One of these defendants was found guilty of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon, a felony.

Sentencings:

Approximately 185 federal defendants have had their cases adjudicated and received sentences for their criminal activity on Jan. 6. Approximately 80 have been sentenced to periods of incarceration. Approximately 57 other defendants have been sentenced to a period of home detention.

Public Assistance: