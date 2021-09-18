Body found near Grand Teton National Park matches description of Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito vanished during a cross-country road trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie, who is considered a "person of interest" in the case.

WYOMING, USA — On Sunday, the Teton County Coroner's Office confirmed that a body has been found near the area of Teton National Park where searchers have been looking for 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

At this time, authorities say the human remains that were found are consistent with that of Gabby, however, a 100-percent identity match has not been confirmed.

With a shaky voice full of grief, Charles Jones with FBI Denver delivered the update during the FBI Denver news conference around 6:10 p.m. at the Craig Thomas Discovery and visitor center in Grand Teton National Park.

At this time, officials are still looking for more information that can help them map out what happened in the days that led to this discovery.

#UPDATE: #FBIDenver, @NatlParkService & our law enforcement partners will provide an update in the investigation into Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito's disappearance at 4:00 PM MDT at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park. @GrandTetonNPS pic.twitter.com/hmTxBfxrYo — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

On Saturday, the FBI announced it has begun searching through Grand Teton National Park for anything that can lead them to find a missing 22-year-old North Port woman.

Gabby Petito vanished during a cross-country road trip with 23-year-old fiancé Brian Laundrie, who is considered a "person of interest" in the case.

The Florida couple left New York in early July and headed west, using social media to document their journey through Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.

The FBI in Denver is asking people who may have seen the van the two were driving between Aug. 27 and 30 near Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the national park, to contact federal authorities.

#UPDATE: The #FBI and our partners at the National Park Service, Teton County Sheriff's Office & Jackson Police Department are currently conducting ground surveys in areas of Grand Teton National Park that are relevant to the investigation into Gabrielle Petito's disappearance. pic.twitter.com/QvLmaTKWo8 — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 18, 2021

On Aug. 12, they were stopped by police after a heated argument in Moab, Utah. Officers separated them for the night and sent them on their ways.

Petito, who typically checked in with her family several times a week, last FaceTimed her dad and stepmom on Aug. 21. Her last video chat with her mom was Aug. 24.

The last text her mother received mentioned no service in Yosemite, but family members aren't sure if that Aug. 30 message was actually sent by Gabby.

The final Instagram post on Petito's account was 5 days prior on Aug. 25.

Earlier on Saturday, North Port police officers and FBI agents were combing through a 24,565-acre nature preserve, searching for Laundrie.

He arrived home in Gabby's van on Sept. 1. He pulled into the North Port house where he had been living with his parents and Gabby prior to the road trip.

Petito wasn't with him. Her family hadn't heard from her.

As the days dragged on, they still didn't get any calls or texts from her. By Sept. 11, they were worried enough to call police.

Concerned relatives, who live on Long Island, filed a missing person report. That night, North Port police paid a visit to the Laundrie home. Officers say they found the van and were handed contact information for the Laundrie family's lawyer.

The Laundrie family attorney later told reporters that, on the advice of counsel, Brian would not be speaking to the public. Detectives say he didn't speak to them either -- prompting demands for answers from Petito's family.

Members of the public called for answers, too, lining up outside the Laundrie home in protest Friday, Sept. 17. They were there as police and members of the FBI arrived at the home that evening. Police had been called by the Laundrie family's attorney.