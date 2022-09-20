Want to help those affected by Hurricane Fiona? Here's a list of places you can donate to

Hurricane Fiona is now a Category 3 storm.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hurricane Fiona has wreaked havoc on the Caribbean. Now, the hurricane is now projected to hit Bermuda later this week.

If you are wanting to help those affected by this major storm, here are some places you can donate to.

Americares - Americares is offering assistance to health facilities in Puerto Rico and is preparing to deliver medicine, relief supplies and provide emergency funding to help repair damaged health centers. Americares is a global non-profit that addresses poverty, disasters or crises with medicine, medical supplies and health programs. Click here to donate.

Hispanic Federation - Hispanic Federation is already on the ground providing emergency relief services and essential supplies to the communities most affected by the storm. The Hispanic Federation seeks to empower and advance the Hispanic community and support Hispanic families. Click here to donate.

GlobalGiving - GlobalGiving plans to help first responders meet survivors' immediate needs for food, fuel, clean water, hygiene products and shelter not only in Puerto Rico but in other affected communities like the Dominican Republic and Guadeloupe. Over time, the fund will transition to support longer-term recovery efforts. GlobalGiving is a non-profit that supports other non-profits by connecting them to donors and companies. Click here to donate.