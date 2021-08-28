2 North Carolina based service members killed in Kabul airport attack

The explosion happened as two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans at Kabul’s airport.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Two service members based in North Carolina were killed in the Kabul airport attack.

According to the United States Department of Defense, Marine Sgt. Nicole L. Gee and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss both died during the attack Thursday that also claimed the lives of several other service members.

The explosion happened as two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans at Kabul’s airport. Hours earlier, officials warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport.

The Department of Defense announced Saturday the deaths of 13 service members who were supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Military officials said Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tenn., joined the Army in May 2016.

Staff Sgt. Knauss was assigned to 9th PSYOP Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, Ft. Bragg, according to officials.

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the killings on its Amaq news channel. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz. The Taliban condemned the blasts.

In an emotional speech from the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden said the attacks would not drive the U.S. out of Afghanistan earlier than scheduled and warned of consequences for those responsible.

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said.

The U.S. will officially end its 20-year presence on Aug. 31. The incident is under investigation.





For the Marine Corps, the deceased are:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California.

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California.

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

For the Navy, the deceased is:

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.

Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak was assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California.

For the Army, the deceased is:

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

