Fort Jackson confirms investigation underway following death

The soldier has not yet been identified but was from the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A soldier trainee has died after being found unresponsive at Fort Jackson, leading to a 48-hour training stand-down.

A media relations spokesperson for Fort Jackson said that the 18-year-old basic combat training soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks area. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.

“A loss of a teammate is never easy,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly in a statement provided to News19. “We extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and loved ones. We are providing comfort and assistance to everyone who knew her.”

An investigation is underway into the cause of death but preliminary investigations have already ruled out COVID-19 and any active field training exercise.