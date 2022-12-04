Crews found the device while bulldozing sand on the beach, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: The Norfolk Police Department (NPD) said construction crews found a "surprise" cannonball on the beach at Willoughby Spit Tuesday morning.

The police department and Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 1600 block of Bayville Street around 8 a.m. after the object was found by crews in the process of bulldozing sand.

Several agencies responded and helped with the examination of the object, which was confirmed to be a cannonball.

The Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal recovered the cannonball for disposal. According to the police department, it wasn't hazardous.

"What a way to start the morning!" NPD joked on Twitter.

It's the third time in recent weeks that unexploded devices have been discovered by construction and utility crews. On March 8, an old grenade was found in Suffolk, near the site of the old Nansemond Ordnance Depot. Then earlier this month, another crew in Suffolk found an unexploded device in the 3500 block of Godwin Boulevard.

Both of those devices were determined to be inert and were disposed of by the Virginia State Police Bomb Squad.