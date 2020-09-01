FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The Department of Defense made the decision a few years ago to not use military assets to ship letters and care packages to deployed soldiers, according to Fort Bragg, North Carolina. But if you want to show soldiers that you care, there is still a way to help.

While Fort Bragg isn't able to forward care packages or letters to those already deployed, two organizations are working to bring the "care" to soldiers before they deploy.

USO of North Carolina and NCPacks4Patriots both work with Fort Bragg to bring donations to service members as they leave for deployment.

If you want to help donate with the USO of North Carolina, needed objects include deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, baby wipes, energy drinks and snacks. Anyone interested in learning more can contact USO at 910-495-1438 or at pcannon@uso-nc.org.

The nonprofit NCPacks4Patriots makes packages containing hygiene items, snacks, recreational items and personal letters.

NCPacks4Patriots recently sent over 900 packages to deployed forces around the holidays. All of the items and postage were funded by donations. They can be contacted at 252-714-1175 or ncp4p@yahoo.com.

