Coast Guard saves boaters from capsized vessel off of Cape Henry, Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After receiving a distress signal, the Coast Guard rescued six people from an overturned fishing boat about 16 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach on Sunday.

A release from the branch said when they couldn't hail the boater who sent the locator beacon, the Fifth District Command Center jumped to action, deploying an air rescue team from Elizabeth City and a boat crew from Station Little Creek.

The team on the helicopter, who had been training nearby, reached the vessel first. They found four people on the hull of the overturned boat, and two people on the nearby Chesapeake Light Tower.

The fishers were loaded onto the helicopter and taken to Elizabeth City, without injury.

James Cifers, the civilian watchstander for the command center, took this opportunity to remind people how important personal locator beacons can be, when ocean conditions take a turn for the worse.