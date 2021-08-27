Family: Gibbs High School graduate among 13 US troops killed in Kabul airport attack

The stepmother of Ryan Knauss, 23, said they received the news Friday morning that he had died in the attack in Afghanistan.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee family is mourning after learning Friday morning their son had died in a bombing outside Kabul's airport the day prior.

The stepmother of Ryan Knauss, 23, said they received the news he had died around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Knauss' family and friends said he attended Gibbs High School and joined the military shortly after graduation. His stepmother said he loved to laugh, help his wife Alena in her garden, and enjoyed working with his hands to build things.

She said he had just finished Psychological Operations training and was hoping to serve in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) offered his condolences, saying Knauss' service embodied "true heroism."

Ryan Knauss gave his life outside Hamid Karzai International Airport helping people he didn't know get to safety. This is what true heroism looks like and Ryan's sacrifice will never be forgotten.

State Senator Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) offered her prayers to Knauss' family and other families mourning the loss of their loved ones after the attack.

My prayers to the family and friends of Gibbs High grad, Ryan Knauss and the other 12 troops killed in the terrorist attack in Afghanistan.

Members of his family said that Knauss wanted to be a Marine ever since he was a child. He even wrote it in his second-grade yearbook. They also said he drew a picture of himself in uniform.

President Joe Biden vowed to avenge the 13 American troops -- 11 U.S. Marines, one U.S. Army soldier, and one U.S. Navy hospital corpsman identified as 22-year-old Max Soviak -- as well as dozens of Afghans who died in attacks at the Kabul airport that thrust the White House deeper into crisis over a chaotic and deadly end to a 20-year war.

Ryan gave his life outside that airport helping people he didn't know get to safety. This is what true heroism looks like and Ryan's sacrifice will never be forgotten.