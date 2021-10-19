Family of Marine killed in Kabul hosting fundraiser for the daughter he never got to meet

One-month-old Levi is named after her father Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, who was killed along with 12 other service members on Aug. 26.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan is holding a fundraiser for the Marine's baby and widowed wife.

One-month-old Levi is named after her father Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, who was killed along with 12 other service members on Aug. 26.

Jill Crayton, baby Levi's grandmother, informed WCNC Charlotte the Veterans of Foreign Wars POST 2423 in Indian Trail is hosting the fundraiser on Nov. 14 for Levi and her mother Gigi, who is Crayton's daughter.

A flyer indicates the fundraiser will be a potluck for "food, fellowship, 50-50, raffle and donation collections."

The family is also selling green T-shirts for Till Valhalla Project, which is the nonprofit they say has helped them quite a bit during the past couple of months. The shirt features the names of all 13 service members who were killed in the Aug. 26 attack.

Baby Levi's birth came almost one month after McCollum's death. The U.S. evacuation ended 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

