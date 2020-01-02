FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after a paratrooper died at Fort Bragg Tuesday, officials confirmed Friday.

Pvt. 2nd Class Caleb Smither, 19, of Lubbock, Texas, was assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, according to WXII-TV.

"Private Second Class Smither was an invaluable member of the Falcon Brigade and 82nd Airborne Division," Col. Jason Curl. commander 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division said in a released statement obtained by the station. "His passing is a devastating loss for everyone. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow Paratroopers. We are with them during this difficult time."

Smither arrived at Fort Bragg in December after entering the army in May.

The cause of death is under investigation.

