FORT BRAGG, N.C. — It was a welcome home celebration for more than 200 Fort Bragg members. The members with the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade returned home following a year deployment in Afghanistan. A ceremony was held at the Green Ramp on Fort Bragg.

Kids holding signs lined the front row waiting to see their military parents. They were welcomed with a warm homecoming celebration.

Welcome, Home! Fort Bragg's 525th Military Intelligence Brigade Returns After Year-Long Deployment
Soldiers of the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade returned home following a 12 month deployment to Afghanistan. The redeployment ceremony was held at Green Ramp on Fort Bragg, North Carolina on September 23, 2019.
Just a week ago more than 400 Fort Bragg soldiers with the 18th Airborne Corps returned home from a yearlong deployment to areas of Iraq, Syria, and Kuwait, as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.  

More Than 400 Fort Bragg Soldiers Return Home After Yearlong Deployment

Austin Dillon Makes Pit Stop In Fort Bragg
Brig. Gen. Xavier Brunson, Right, greets the crowd with NASCAR driver Austin Dillon during an event at Fort Bragg on Thursday. (HHP/Garry Eller photo)
