FORT BRAGG, N.C. — It was a welcome home celebration for more than 200 Fort Bragg members. The members with the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade returned home following a year deployment in Afghanistan. A ceremony was held at the Green Ramp on Fort Bragg.
Kids holding signs lined the front row waiting to see their military parents. They were welcomed with a warm homecoming celebration.
Just a week ago more than 400 Fort Bragg soldiers with the 18th Airborne Corps returned home from a yearlong deployment to areas of Iraq, Syria, and Kuwait, as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
More Than 400 Fort Bragg Soldiers Return Home After Yearlong Deployment
