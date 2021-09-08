Fort Bragg posts Amazon wishlist for troops returning from Afghanistan

The goal is to have a welcome kit in each barrack room. All donations must be received by Sept. 15.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Some of the troops who helped with evacuations in Afghanistan are beginning to return to Fort Bragg, and there's a way the community can help make their transition home a little easier.

Volunteer groups are assembling welcome kits filled with basic necessities like granola bars, bedsheets and laundry hampers to help troops returning to the barracks get settled without rushing to unpack.

The goal is to have a welcome kit in each barrack room. All donations must be received by Sept. 15.

