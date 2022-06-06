Fort Bragg Army officer, major arrested for allegedly stealing, reselling military equipment

The husband and wife pair were charged for allegedly creating a scheme to take excess Department of Defense items and sell them to others.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A husband and wife serving in the U.S. Army used their positions to obtain excess military products and either re-sell them or take them for their own private use, according to charging documents recently unsealed by federal prosecutors.

Court documents revealed Christopher and Heather Hammond, both stationed in Fort Bragg, illegally obtained Department of Defense equipment such as gun barrels, holsters, magazines, electric guitars, bayonets, gym equipment, and night vision goggles, among other things.

Prosecutors allege Christopher Hammond used his position as a Chief Warrant Officer during the years-long scheme.

Hammond, according to charging documents, would request excess military property through his unit and then "used it for his own or others' private use and/or profit."

According to court documents, Hammond received more than $1.8 million from wires between Jan. 2021 and Jan. 2022 into his USAA bank account allegedly connected to the sale of illegally obtained military equipment.

Heather Hammond, prosecutors alleged, was also involved in setting up bank accounts to wire the money obtained through the sale of the equipment.

Between 2018 and 2022, federal prosecutors believe the Hammonds profited more than $2 million from the sale of the illegally obtained U.S. military equipment.

The couple was arrested and charged on Monday. No date has been set for their next court appearance.

