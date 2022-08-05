1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated after barracks don't meet HVAC standards

Up to 1,200 soldiers at Fort Bragg will be relocated after an Army inspection showed their barracks did not meet today's standards.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Up to 1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers will be relocated after an inspection showed their barracks did not meet HVAC standards.

In a statement, Fort Bragg Public Affairs Office said U.S. Army and installation leaders recently inspected living conditions in the VOLAR-style barracks in the Smoke Bomb Hill area at Fort Bragg.

Leaders said soldiers would be relocated from 10 to 12 barracks, which were built in the 1970s, because the barracks did not meet today's standards for HVAC. Army leaders said the relocation would be a "deliberate, phased approach."

Fort Bragg did not say when the relocation would begin or where soldiers would be housed.

