Fort Bragg troops returning from NATO ally countries in Europe

5,000 members of the 82nd Airborne Division left in February, the first of those troops came home on Tuesday.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Earlier this year, members of the 82nd Airborne left Fort Bragg to support the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's mission in Poland and Germany.

In February, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, about 5,000 members of the 82nd Airborne Division got ready to board planes at the Green Ramp to show support for NATO allies in Europe.

"They did immediate training. They gave them some equipment. They worked with some artillery units, some [M142 HIMARS] rocket systems and they did what the 82nd Airborne does — whatever's needed worldwide for national defense," said Dan Dederick, the North Carolina's Civilian Aid to the Secretary of the Army.

