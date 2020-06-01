COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson, the U.S. Army's largest training center, is expanding with the relocation of the Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Advanced Individual Training Courses from Fort Bragg, NC, beginning in March.

According to a press release, the relocation better aligns the training to a United States Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) environment on the same installation where the students attended basic training.

This move will bring a company sized element from Fort Bragg's Special Warfare Center and School consisting of 23 permanent party personnel supporting an annual training population of roughly 300 soldiers. There will be eight 10-week courses annually. The new company will be aligned to the United States Army Soldier Support Institute's existing Advanced Individual Training Battalion.

Fort Jackson trains half of all soldiers and 60 percent of all women entering the Army each year, with 35,000 potential soldiers attending basic training and 8,000 soldiers in advanced individual training each year. The base is home to the Army's drill sergeant school, US Army Soldier Support Institute, Department of Defense Chaplain Center and School, and the National Center for Credibility Assessment, part of the Defense Intelligence Agency.