Fort Jackson to use charter school buses for two weeks

The charter buses are being used while new drivers are being trained.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson schools will use charter school buses for the next two weeks.

According to Department of Defense Education Activity spokesperson Will Griffin said that because the schools on Fort Jackson compete for the same workforce as do public schools in Columbia they were struggling to find drivers.

Griffin says they have enough drivers now, but the next few weeks they will be in training and then expected to be on the road.