JJ Watt sending Fort Bragg paratrooper to Super Bowl LVII

Bond said he'll fly to Phoenix on Friday and be part of a bunch of festivities surrounding the game.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Sgt. Jackson Bond said he hasn't been to an NFL game more than in a decade.

Now all-pro JJ Watt is helping him attend the biggest game of the season.

Bond was recently awarded an an all-expenses paid trip from his post at Fort Bragg to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

The trip is well-deserved. Bond has gathered a host of honors and accolades from his three years in the Army, including being named the 82nd Airborne Division’s Paratrooper of the Year and graduating from Army Ranger School in 2022.

"It was a huge surprise," Bond said. "I was just so excited and pretty much at a loss for words."

SGT Jackson Bond currently serves in the @Army and is normally stationed at Fort Bragg, but on the 12th of February, he’ll be stationed here in AZ at #SuperBowlLVII thanks to @USAA and the 82nd Airborne Division Association. #SaluteToService #USAApartner pic.twitter.com/uCb447ZLiQ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 20, 2023

