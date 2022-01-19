Marines injured in North Carolina crash: Report

A military vehicle carrying Marines from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina Wednesday.

JACKSON, N.C. — Marines based out of Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina have been injured after their military vehicle overturned Wednesday, according to a local report.

"We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG." the 2nd Marine Logistics Group said on Twitter. "We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident. We will release more information as it becomes available."

A witness told NBC-affiliate WITN-TV a Marine 5-ton truck carrying several Marines overturned around 1 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, which is located in a rural area south of Jacksonville, North Carolina. The witness describes seeing several people injured.

BREAKING: At least two Marines have died and seven were critically injured after a military truck crashed in Onslow County at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210 between Verona and Holly Ridge. Stay with WITN on-air and online for updates and new information. pic.twitter.com/ofgdfCmZya — Dave Jordan (@DaveJordanWITN) January 19, 2022

Officials have not yet confirmed the number of injuries or possible fatalities.

Emergency personnel, including those from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, remained on-scene several hours after the crash continuing to investigate.

On its website, Camp Lejeune, which is located along the North Carolina coast, describes itself as "a training base that promotes the combat readiness of the operating forces and missions of other tenant commands by providing training venues, facilities, services, and support in order to be responsive to the needs of Marines, sailors, and their families."

In addition to the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Camp Lejuene is also home to the II Marine Expeditionary Force, and 2nd Marine Division.

