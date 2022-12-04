South Carolina launches new portal to help veterans find work

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce creates one-stop directory for veterans seeking jobs, training, other resources in state.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) announced the launch of SC Works Veterans Portal, a one-stop directory to help ease the transition from military to civilian life and work.

The portal will allow veterans in South Carolina to search for jobs, locate local SC Works centers for resume and networking assistance, find training and education opportunities, and other resources that can be of assistance while finding employment.

The Veterans Portal will allow users to search for positions based on keyword, location, and military occupation code to filter which military skills are directly transferable to civilian jobs. Veterans who already have an SC Works Online Services (SCWOS) account can use those same login credentials on this new Veterans Portal.

Employers can also use the Veterans Portal to recruit candidates with military experience and host veteran-focused hiring events.