SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — A 19-year-old Minnesota Army National Guard Soldier died at Fort Jackson Wednesday.

Official with Fort Jackson say the soldier was found unresponsive during morning wake up today at a field location, and cadre immediately called Emergency Medical Services.

Fort Jackson medical responders immediately transported the soldier to Providence Hospital, but life saving measures performed by cadre, EMS personnel and hospital staff were unsuccessful.

The soldier's name is being withheld pending the notification of the next-of-kin.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and team mates of the deceased soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved," said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.

An investigation into the cause of the death is being conducted.