Thousands of SC veterans to qualify for additional benefits beginning Jan. 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Come the new year, thousands of South Carolina veterans are in for more benefits. This comes as the Pact Act, which provides benefits for veterans exposed to certain toxins, was recently expanded.

“It’s a long time coming the VFW had a big influence on pushing this through all efforts," said John Johnson a veteran with the South Carolina Veterans of Foreign Wars (SC VFW).

In August, President Biden signed the Pact Act into law.

According to the Veterans Administration, it expands health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits where materials were burned and released toxins and other toxic substances.

Previously the act limited which health conditions were eligible.

“Hypertension was added to the list for agent orange veterans to expand the regions a bit," Johnson said.

As of December, veterans with terminal illnesses are at the front of the line for benefits.

“Those who are terminally ill may be eligible under the pact act now, we have begun processing those claims this week," Linda Parker with the Columbia VA Regional Office said.

Come January 1st, all other veterans including families of deceased veterans will be processed.

With this expansion, veterans are now able to participate in a year-long open enrollment and affordable healthcare.

According to the Columbia VA Regional Office, millions will be applying.

“We are anticipating anywhere from three and a half million to six million new claims," Parker said.

Those who haven't previously qualified can reapply now with this expansion after Jan. 1.