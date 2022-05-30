LISTEN: Scouts play 'Taps' in honor of fallen bugle boy

The Triad Scouts paid tribute to a bugle boy who died when he was near their age during the Revolutionary War in Guilford County.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — On Memorial Day, we honor our fallen servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice so that we may enjoy our freedoms. One of the ways we honor these fallen heroes is through the playing of "Taps."

At 3 p.m., Taps Across America asked the nation to pause for one minute of silence to remember the men and women who died in military service in the United States.

Scouts from Guilford County also participated in the Taps tradition on Monday, along with other buglers across the country.

The Scouts honored a fallen military service member, who died at their age, during the Revolutionary War in Guilford County. The ceremony took place at the Bugle Boy Gillies Memorial on Oak Ridge Road in Summerfield.

James Gillies was a teenage bugler during the Revolutionary War. He was killed by British troops on February 12, 1781, near what is now known as Summerfield. Gillies was with a small group of Revolutionaries to verify reports of British troops near the area. He was caught by British soldiers and killed by the sword.

Who can participate in Taps?

Thousands of musicians have participated to honor, reflect, and remember. Anyone who can sound Taps on a trumpet or similar instrument. You can find the sheet music here. We recommend playing in the key of B flat, if possible.

When should I sound Taps?

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 at 3 p.m.

What should I do if I hear Taps?

Typically, people stop what they're doing, and respond by standing, facing the music, and placing their hands over their hearts.

