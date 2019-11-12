STATESVILLE, N.C. — A funeral home in Statesville is inviting the public to a service for a veteran with no family.

Leslie Denise Barnes of Mooresville died on November 22, according to Nicholson Funeral Home. She retired from the U.S. Air Force after 26 years of service.

"We just felt that since she gave so many years to our country, she deserved to be recognized," said funeral director Alana Henderson.

Barnes had no living relatives.

"It is sad enough when someone dies, but to have no family or anyone to step forward to be there to grieve for her or to pay respects to her, we just felt that something needed to be done," Henderson said.

In fact, a picture of the 60-year-old has yet to be found.

"Please come if you are able," the funeral home said.

The service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Nicholson Funeral Home. Afterwards, the Patriot Guard will escort Barnes to the National Cemetery in Salisbury. Burial is scheduled for 1 p.m.

"Memorials may be given to any veteran-related charity of the donor’s choice," the funeral home said.

Condolences may be placed on the funeral home's website.

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

'His doctor said he's dying,' Mom of 9-year-old NC boy with a failing donor-heart asks for Christmas cards to cheer him up

Kannapolis school homework assignment asked students to compare the value of slaves to whites

Two wanted in attempted robbery, murder of Scott Brooks