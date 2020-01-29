DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. — A United States Army carry team transferred the remains of Specialist Antonio Moore in a "Dignified Transfer" at the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Tuesday.

Moore, of Wilmington, North Carolina, died in Syria during a rollover accident on January 24. The Department of Defense said he was conducting route clearing operations at the time.

Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade in Knightdale, N.C. He was 22, and on his first deployment.

The January 24 incident remains under investigation.

He is survived by his mother, stepfather, three brothers and one sister, according to DoD.

“Antonio was one of the best in our formation," Lt. Col. Ian Doiron, 363rd Engineer Battalion commander, said previously. He will be missed by all who served with him. We will now focus on supporting his family and honoring his legacy and sacrifice.”

Moore enlisted in the Army in May 2017 as a combat engineer, according to DoD. While serving, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

In response to Moore's death, NC Governor Roy Cooper ordered that all United States and North Carolina flags at all state facilities be lowered to half-staff from Monday, January 27 to Sunday, February 2.

Funeral plans for Moore have not been made known at this time.

