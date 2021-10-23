SC State Guard pays tribute at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during its 100th year

Two Guardsmen participated in a wreath-laying ceremony, assisted by the 'Old Guard'

ARLINGTON, Va. — Members of the South Carolina State Guard visited Washington recently to pay solemn tribute to those whose names - and lives - were lost to war even as their legacy lives on.

On Oct. 16, a contingent of the Guard attended a ceremonial wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery. Attending the ceremony and placing a wreath were Guard members 1st Lt. Andrew Brown and Sgt. Dana Ison.

Their visit also comes on a very special anniversary - the 100th year of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is the burial place of three unknown American soldiers.

“The wreath-laying honored those American soldiers who gave the last full measure of devotion for their country”, Brigadier General Leon Lott, Commander of the S.C. State Guard, said in a statement released on Saturday.

Lott added that honoring the sacrifices of those who served and gave their lives is something to do every day - not just on holidays.

“The historic South Carolina State Guard is proud and honored to have taken part in this ceremony," he said.