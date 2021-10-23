SC State Guard pays tribute at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during its 100th year

ARLINGTON, Va. — Members of the South Carolina State Guard visited Washington recently to pay solemn tribute to those whose names - and lives - were lost to war even as their legacy lives on.
On Oct. 16, a contingent of the Guard attended a ceremonial wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery. Attending the ceremony and placing a wreath were Guard members 1st Lt. Andrew Brown and Sgt. Dana Ison.
Their visit also comes on a very special anniversary - the 100th year of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is the burial place of three unknown American soldiers.
“The wreath-laying honored those American soldiers who gave the last full measure of devotion for their country”, Brigadier General Leon Lott, Commander of the S.C. State Guard, said in a statement released on Saturday.
Lott added that honoring the sacrifices of those who served and gave their lives is something to do every day - not just on holidays.
“The historic South Carolina State Guard is proud and honored to have taken part in this ceremony," he said.
During the ceremony, the Guard members were also assisted by soldiers of the "Old Guard" - members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment who serve as the Sentinels of the Tomb.