Soldier's remains returned to Texas 72 years after he was killed in combat

DALLAS — Corporal Marvin D. Actkinson was killed in action during a battle in the Korean War in 1950. His remains finally made it back to his home state of Texas on Tuesday morning.

According to the Department of Defense, Actikinson's unit was stationed near the Chosin reservoir on Nov. 27, 1950. They were attacked and overwhelmed by a large number of attacking Chinese Communist Forces soldiers and were forced to withdraw to a location in the south.

Having reached a safe position in Hagaru-ri on Dec. 2, 1950, he was reported missing in action. Attempts to locate his remains were unsuccessful.

In 2018, The Korean People's Army in what is now North Korea, turned over 55 boxes of remains they claimed came from U.S. service members who were killed during the war. One box contained remains that were recovered from the area around the Chosin reservoir, the area where Actkinson was last seen.

Later laboratory analysis confirmed the remains were indeed those of Cpl. Actkinson.