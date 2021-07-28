x
Military News

2 US Navy sailors die of COVID as cases spike nationwide

A Navy reservist in Idaho and a doctor assigned to the Naval Medical Center at Camp Lejeune, N.C., have died, bringing the total number of sailor COVID deaths to 10.
Credit: AP Photo/Allen Breed, File
FILE - In this March 19, 2013 file photo, the globe and anchor stand at the entrance to Camp Lejeune, N.C.

WASHINGTON — Two Navy sailors have died due to complications from COVID-19, amid growing concerns about the deadly delta variant and new federal guidance to increase mask use. 

RELATED: Masks required at some military installations following new CDC guidelines

A Navy reservist based in Idaho died Monday, and a doctor assigned to the Naval Medical Center at Camp Lejeune, N.C., died last Friday, bringing the total number of sailor COVID deaths to 10. 

The Navy identified the sailors Wednesday as Master-at-Arms First Class Allen Hillman, 47, of Boise, and Capt. Corby Ropp, 48, of Camp Lejeune. 

Their deaths are the first COVID-related ones in the Navy since April 29.

