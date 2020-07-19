USS Carney returns to Naval Station Mayport after 5-year-deployment in Spain

The guided-missile destroyer was deployed at Naval Station Rota, Spain for the past five years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — U.S. Navy sailors were greeted with open arms after the ship they were stationed on, the USS Carney (DDG 64), returned home to Naval Station Mayport Sunday.

The guided-missile destroyer was deployed at Naval Station Rota, Spain for the past five years as part of Destroyer Squadron 60.

"We are extremely happy to welcome Carney back to the Mayport Basin," said Capt. Jason Canfield, Naval Station Mayport's Commanding Officer. "... I know Jacksonville and the surrounding beaches communities are happy to have them back as well.

The ship departed from its homeport in Mayport for Rota on Sept. 25, 2015. It left Rota on June 27 after it was replaced by the USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).

Sailors man the rails on USS Carney as it prepares to dock in Mayport. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/hOtALxSFS2 — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) July 19, 2020