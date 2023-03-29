'All call' for USS Intrepid's former crew members

On August 16, 2023, the USS Intrepid will mark its 80th commissioning anniversary with a special event in New York.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — All former crew members of the USS Intrepid are invited to a special 80th anniversary of the World War II-era Essex class aircraft carrier that is now the centerpiece of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City.

On August 16, the museum will mark the ship's 80th anniversary since it was first commissioned into service. As part of the anniversary, the museum is looking to host a special event with former crew members and some of their personal memorabilia.

The search is underway for former crew members from all eras of the ship's service. The museum is also seeking and accepting donations of personal artifacts and memorabilia from former crew members and their families.

Former crew members and their family members can visit intrepidmuseum.org/80 or email fcm@intrepidmuseum.org.

Intrepid served in the Pacific Ocean during World War II. It survived five kamikaze attacks and one torpedo strike, according to the museum. Intrepid later conducted submarine surveillance in the North Atlantic during the Cold War and served three tours of duty off Vietnam.

The ship was also one of the primary recovery vessels for NASA during the Mercury and Gemini missions. Intrepid was used to retrieve astronauts Scott Carpenter, Gus Grissom and John Young after their respective orbits and splashdowns in the Pacific.