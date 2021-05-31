Veterans explain why Memorial Day is a somber day, a time to remember their fallen friends

The veterans said they hope people will explain to their children what this day means too so future generations understand the sacrifice.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Many people use Memorial Day as a day off to get together with friends and family and enjoy the day, but for some veterans, this day isn’t joyful.

"People have a tendency to think this is celebration time, to cook out and have good times," Army veteran Craig Neal said. "In all actuality, it’s a very somber occasion.”

At a ceremony honoring fallen soldiers at the Unity Cemetery in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Neal said it hits home for veterans and service members who personally knew the people who are being honored.

“I have friends that gave the ultimate sacrifice and also fellow soldiers that gave their limbs," Neal said.

"[I'm] honoring the guys I lost in Vietnam, Vietnam veteran John Shelton said. "I lost a lot of good friends over there."

Shelton said he flew helicopters during the war.

“I’m lucky to be here," Shelton shared. "I got shot down twice, shot twice."

Shelton said some of his fellow service members couldn’t say the same. When it comes to Memorial Day, Shelton said he pictures their faces when they were still young.

Jason Cound, who's still on active duty, brought a list of names of the people he lost to the event.

"Some were leaders of mine, some were teammates," Cound said. "I basically go over those memories and think about the families.”

Shelton said he doesn’t mind people using the day for fun.

"Lot of people fought for that freedom for you, so I don’t have any problem with it,” Shelton said.

Neal said it’s nice to see those who honor it for the day it is.

"Seeing the public out giving their honor their time and their hugs and kisses, that’s very important," Neal said.

The veterans said they hope people will explain to their children what this day means too so future generations understand the sacrifice.

