No matter the weather, these veterans work out together

Transitioning to civilian society can be difficult, but this group is tackling that challenge by making veterans sweat weekly at the crack of dawn.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every Wednesday at 6 a.m., whether it's freezing cold or blazing hot, veterans along with some of their friends get in their weekly workout at Veterans Memorial Park in Plaza Midwood.

Everyone knows the transition from military life to civilian life can be difficult for many veterans, so the idea of gathering together those who served or want to continue to honor those who served is crucial.

Tracy Threatt has been going to the workouts for a couple of years now.

"Just to be able to be among other vets, and they relate to you, they associate with you ... brotherhood and sisterhood is this really, very vital," Threatt, who was in the U.S. Navy for nine years, said.

Steven Cole, who is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, is now the vice president of Advancement for Veterans Bridge Home. He strongly believes veterans need community, which is exactly what the organization focuses on.

"Maybe they had a father or mother or somebody that served in their family, and they just want to be part of that," Cole said.

These workouts originally started in 2017 at Veterans Bridge Home, which is a one-stop shop for veterans in the Carolinas. Tom Bolen was a U.S. Army colonel.

"It's awesome because you're part of a community again," Bolen shared. "Here in the Charlotte area, we're pretty fortunate to have a large veteran community. There's a lot of bases in the area. But I think. it's just. again, that constant fellowship somebody that always kind of knows your background can appreciate your background."

Bolen knows it's more than a workout -- it's a community.

"For those vets who are out there to think you don't have a family, we are a big family," Threatt said. "It's a brother[hood] and sisterhood. It is wonderful. It is such a blessing ... I wouldn't change it for the world."

Contact Sarah French at Sarah@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts