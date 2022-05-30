Chester to honor 20 soldiers killed during Vietnam War on Memorial Day

The town of Chester will honor 20 veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War as part of its Memorial Day commemoration.

CHESTER, S.C. — The town of Chester will honor service members who were killed during the Vietnam War as part of its Memorial Day event.

Four groups, including the Disabled American Veterans and the Chester Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, will be on hand to honor and remember 20 veterans who were killed during the Vietnam War, as well as their surviving spouses.

The event runs from noon until 1 p.m. at the Chester War Memorial Building on Main Street.

The National Vietnam War Commemoration was authorized by Congress in 2017 for Vietnam veterans who never received a welcome home. Monday's commemoration event will remember those 20 veterans by assuring their loved ones they are not forgotten.

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day came around soon after the Civil War to honor those killed while serving.

Americans would decorate their graves with flowers and recite prayers. It initially honored only those killed in the Civil War, but during WWI, the holiday evolved to honor those killed in all wars.

For decades, Memorial Day was observed on May 30, the date selected for the first decoration day. But in 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May.