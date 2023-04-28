With sexual assault numbers up again, military, lawmakers consider next steps to curb violence

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine says more reports may mean victims are feeling more comfortable about discussing their assaults.

WASHINGTON — This week's release of the Department of Defense's annual report on sexual assault prevention and response prompted Pentagon leaders to speak out.

"Sexual violence will not be tolerated, condoned or ignored within our ranks," said Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon spokesman. "We'll work very hard to continue to make sustained progress to bolster war-fighter confidence in leadership, assist sexual assault survivors with recovery and hold offenders accountable."

A news release on the DOD's website said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "has prioritized stopping sexual assault in the military."

The release went on to say: "Cultural change of this magnitude will take time, but we owe it to our Service members to sustain momentum and ensure these efforts take hold throughout the force."

There were 8,942 cases last year. That's 76 more than in 2021, a 1% jump.

According to the report on sexual assault prevention and response, the Army saw a 9 % decrease in reports. The Air Force saw the largest increase at 13%. The Navy recorded a 9% increase, and for the Marine Corps, the numbers went up by about 4%.

Senate Armed Services Committee member Tim Kaine said the increasing numbers may not be entirely bad news.

"You can't say that an increase in reporting means that it's getting worse. It might be people are feeling more confident coming forward and reporting when in the past they wouldn't have."

Kaine said going forward in building next year's National Defense Authorization Act, he and his legislative colleagues will do their part to help.