York County family donates land to become veterans cemetery

Tom and Gia Purcell say they have been blessed and want to help local veterans rest in peace closer to home.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County Couple has pledged 65 acres of land to York County to become a veterans cemetery.

Tom and Gia Purcell say they would be honored to have their land used to provide a final resting place to local service members. Right now, the nearest veterans cemetery is in Anderson, South Carolina -- a roughly two-hour drive away.

"I'd like to see it made into a cemetery -- some type of park for people for people to come out and enjoy it," Tom Purcell said. "I tell people the military did more for me than I ever did for them."

Tom Purcell himself is a decorated Vietnam combat helicopter pilot.

"I had a good friend, 94 years old, a veteran of World War II who died last spring and they had to take him all the way to Anderson for the closest VA Cemetery."

Gia Purcell tells WCNC simply: "It would be wonderful. It's just how I think it was meant to be."

The land is in Bullock Creek, West of Rock Hill. The York County Veterans' Affairs Office said the next step is for York County to give its final approval, then early next year it may be approved by the Federal Government. After environmental needs are met, the land may begin the process of becoming a veterans cemetery.