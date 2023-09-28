Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer responds to rumors he could be tapped to replace Speaker McCarthy

Emmer reiterated his support for Kevin McCarthy following a Washinton Post report that some conservative Republicans want to oust the speaker as early as next week.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota GOP Congressman Tom Emmer is moving to shut down rumors that he could be next in line to replace House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Washington.

The Washington Post first reported Thursday night that a coalition of far-right members of the House of Representatives are looking to replace McCarthy as early as next week, and that some are considering nominating Emmer for the job.

In a statement sent to KARE 11's Jana Shortal Friday morning, Rep. Emmer dispelled the notion, saying"I fully support Speaker McCarthy. He knows that and I know that. I have zero interest in palace intrigue. End of discussion.”

Emmer currently serves as House Majority Whip, managing the Republican party's legislative program and agenda on the House floor.

"My understanding is that Emmer and Speaker McCarthy have a very good relationship and Emmer supports him 100%," Brian McClung, a political strategist and former aide to Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, told KARE 11 in a written message Friday. "Emmer is the guy who whipped votes over several days to get Kevin the win as Speaker after 15 rounds of balloting. And he's been the guy whipping votes for McCarthy's priorities as Speaker."

"I've known Tom Emmer since he was a State Representative and he's a loyal and straightforward guy. That's why people generally like him regardless of where they are on the political spectrum," he added.

The latest bit of capitol chaos comes as the country barrels toward a potential government shutdown Saturday. Congress would need to approve a funding plan by Sept. 30, 2023 to avoid a shutdown, a goal that appears further and further out of reach.

According to the Associated Press, McCarthy has pushed Republicans to embrace a short-term funding plan that would include a sweeping proposal for the southern border, but a small group of hard-line conservatives has defied the speaker in a quest to get rid of stopgap funding plans.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has threatened to bring up a "motion to vacate" McCarthy. If that does happen, procedural votes could be offered to halt the motion, or it could trigger a House floor vote on whether McCarthy should remain speaker.

