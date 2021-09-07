Process to rename Fort Bragg begins with public input

Pence, commander of Fort Bragg, described in a podcast on Tuesday how the new name will be selected.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Veterans of Fort Bragg and the surrounding community will get a say in the renaming of the military base, Col. Scott Pence said.

Pence, commander of Fort Bragg, described in a podcast on Tuesday how the new name will be selected. In addition to working closely with an eight-member renaming panel selected by Congress to rename Fort Bragg and nine other bases, Pence will be seeking input from the public.

More information on how to participate in the renaming will be posted on the 82nd Airborne Facebook page in the coming days. You can also go to thenamingcommission.gov to submit a suggestion.

