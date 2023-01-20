Sen. Lindsey Graham visits Ukraine days after deadly attack

Ukraine's interior minister died Wednesday in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed more than a dozen other people, including children, authorities said.

WASHINGTON — Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) is visiting Ukraine on behalf of the United States Congress. He is traveling with Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island).

"All three of us, one Republican and two Democrats, share the same goal - for Ukraine to drive the Russians out of Ukraine," Graham said. "To achieve that goal, the Ukrainian military needs tanks. I am tired of the s*** show surrounding who is going to send tanks and when are they going to send them. Putin is trying to rewrite the map of Europe by force of arms. World order is at stake."

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who oversaw Ukraine's police and emergency services, is the most senior official to die since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago. His death, along with two others from his ministry, was the second calamity in four days for Ukraine, after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building killed dozens of civilians.

President Vladimir Putin defended his invasion again Wednesday — offering a variation on arguments he has used previously. The Russian leader told a gathering of veterans that Moscow’s actions were intended to stop a “war” that has raged for years in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists have battled Ukrainian forces.

“All what we are doing today as part of the special military operation is an attempt to stop this war. This is the meaning of our operation — protecting people who live on those territories,” he said.

Ukraine and its Western allies have rejected Russia's justifications, saying Kyiv posed no threat to Moscow and the invasion was unprovoked.