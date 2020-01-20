COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has one of the least educated populations among the 50 states, a recent WalletHub study discovered.

At number 44, South Carolina is listed as having a "low education level and Low Income.

South Carolina is ahead of only Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, West Virginia and Mississippi (with Mississippi in last place). Massachusetts is ranked number one, followed by Maryland, Colorado, Vermont and Connecticut.

WalletHub says the rankings were calculated from 18 metrics among three categories: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps.

The study measured adults with high school diplomas, college experience, bachelors degrees and professional degrees. It also accounted for school system qualities, Blue Ribbon Schools per capita, average quality of universities, enrolled students in top universities per capita, public high school graduation rates, projected high school graduation rates, test scores, advanced placement exam scores, school engagement of students, summer learning legislation, voucher programs, availability of community college, and racial and gender gaps in educational attainment. 

Researchers gathered the data from a variety of sources, including the US Census Bureau, the National Center for Education Statistics and the US News & World Report.

You can check out the full list of rankings below.

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Maryland
  3. Colorado
  4. Vermont
  5. Connecticut
  6. Virginia
  7. Washington
  8. New Hampshire
  9. New Jersey
  10. Minnesota
  11. Utah
  12. Illinois
  13. New York
  14. Oregon
  15. Hawaii
  16. Wyoming
  17. Delaware
  18. Maine
  19. Montana
  20. North Dakota
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Rhode Island
  23. Nebraska
  24. Kansas
  25. California
  26. Alaska
  27. Florida
  28. Michigan
  29. Iowa
  30. Pennsylvania
  31. North Carolina
  32. Missouri
  33. Ohio
  34. Georgia
  35. South Dakota
  36. Idaho
  37. Indiana
  38. Arizona
  39. Texas
  40. Oklahoma
  41. Tennessee
  42. New Mexico
  43. Nevada
  44. South Carolina
  45. Kentucky
  46. Alabama
  47. Arkansas
  48. Louisiana
  49. West Virginia
  50. Mississippi