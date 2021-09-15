SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip

It was the first time a rocket streaked into orbit with an all-amateur crew, with no professional astronauts on board.

CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — .SpaceX’s first private flight has blasted off with two contest winners, a health care worker and their rich sponsor.

SpaceX’s recycled rocket soared Wednesday night from the same Kennedy Space Center pad used by the company’s three previous astronaut flights for NASA. But this time, the Dragon capsule aimed for an unusually high orbit, 100 miles higher than the International Space Station.