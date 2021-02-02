'Stop the Steal' speaker Brandon Straka to plead guilty in Capitol riot case

Straka, 43, is the founder of the #WalkAway social media campaign. He's scheduled to enter a guilty plea on October 6.

WASHINGTON — A right-wing activist who spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally before the Capitol riot has agreed to plead guilty to joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, according to a court notice filed Thursday.

Brandon Straka, 43, will appear before U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich on October 6 to enter his plea in the case. Straka was arrested in January on multiple charges, including impeding law enforcement during civil disorder – a felony which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. However, earlier this month the Justice Department reduced that to one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Straka, a right-wing activist who’s amassed more than a half-million followers on Twitter, founded the #WalkAway social media campaign during the 2018 midterm elections. He describes himself on Twitter as a “former liberal” on a “mission to #RedPill humanity” – a reference to the Matrix series commonly used in conservative circles to describe actions to convert others to their cause.

According to a rally permit from the U.S. Department of the Interior, Straka was also a speaker at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Freedom Plaza on Jan. 5, and, the Department of Justice says, he claimed in now-private tweets that he was supposed to speak on Jan. 6 as well.

Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway social media campaign, is now, best as I can tell, the first "Stop the Steal" speaker to be charged in the #CapitolRiot – although not in connection to either the Jan. 5 or 6 rallies. Here's the permit listing him as a speaker on Jan. 5. pic.twitter.com/XEkebu3OhQ — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) January 25, 2021

Straka is one of dozens individuals named in a records request by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack. His name appears in a section targeting documents and communications related to the “recruitment, planning, coordination, and other preparations” for the “Stop the Steal” rallies leading up to January 6.

The committee is requesting records of communications between the White House and a whole list of people, including "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander, InfoWars hosts Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer, and conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec. Link: https://t.co/sG5YaNCwpZ pic.twitter.com/YSUO62yoFG — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) August 25, 2021

Straka is the only “Stop the Steal” speaker charged so far in connection with the Capitol riot, although the charges against him stem not from his actions at the rally, but later in the day at the Capitol building itself.

In an affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in January, federal investigators say they received a tip with a YouTube video of Straka on the Capitol steps yelling to others in the crowd to “Take the shield!” from a Capitol Police officer. The affidavit notes that tear gas is then released in the area, and that the video does not show Straka entering the Capitol building.

According to the affidavit, Straka had posted tweets and videos to YouTube documenting his activities at the Capitol, but that those have since either been deleted or made private. However, tipsters provided screenshots of Straka’s tweets from Jan. 6, which allegedly include him writing:

“I’m completely confused. For 6-8 weeks everybody on the right has been saying ‘1776!” & that if congress [sic] moves forward it will mean a revolution! So congress moves forward. Patriots storm the Capitol – now everybody is virtue signaling their embarrassment that this happened.”

“Also- be embarrassed & hide if you need to- but I was there. It was not Antifa at the Capitol. It was freedom loving Patriots who were DESPERATE to fight for the final hope of our Republican because literally nobody cares about them. Everyone else can denounce them. I will not.”

“Perhaps I missed the part where it was agreed this would be a revolution of ice cream cones & hair-braiding parties to take our government back from lying, cheating globally interested swamp parasites. My bad.”

According to the affidavit, the video of Straka’s speech on Jan. 5, which lasted about 5 minutes, also included multiple references to “patriots” and the “revolution.”

Ninety defendants have now pleaded guilty in connection with the Capitol riot – most recently Klete Keller, a five-time Olympic swimming medalist who pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding.