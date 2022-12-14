Still recovering from Jan. 6 injuries, US Capitol Police officer announces he is leaving the force

A veteran of the Iraq war, Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell suffered severe injuries to his feet, legs, hands and shoulders on January 6th, 2021.

WASHINGTON — One of the public faces of law enforcement who defended the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot announced he is leaving the United States Capitol Police due to lingering injuries from that day.

A veteran of the Iraq war, Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell suffered severe injuries to his feet, legs, hands and shoulders on Jan. 6, 2021. When WUSA9 spoke with Gonell in June, he said he does not expect to ever fully recover from his injuries.

"I have reached maximum recovery on my injuries, but this is going to be with me the rest of my life," he said. "Some limitations, especially on my shoulder. Those injuries prevent me from fully having certain motions in my arm so unfortunately that's something I'll have to learn how to live with and make the most of it."

Gonell shared his survival story with WUSA9 last year as part of our special, "Democracy Divided: Stories of the Capitol Riot."

"When I started feeling like I was losing air, I came to a conclusion at a point like, 'OK, this could be my last hour.' I'm thinking I'm going to die defending the Capitol. I was prepared for it," Gonell said.

Gonell, who is originally from the Dominican Republic and became a U.S. citizen while serving in the Army, screamed in agony while being crushed by rioters defending the West Terrace.