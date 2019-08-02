CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

In Newton's first official vlog released on Thursday, he talks about the shoulder surgery he had back in January and the disappointment he felt following the 2018 season.

Newton missed the last two games of the 2018 regular season as he dealt with shoulder soreness.

"This year was rather interesting," Newton said. "A rollercoaster to say the least."

Newton expressed that during the beginning of the season, he really thought they were Super Bowl contenders, but as the season progressed he knew the status of his arm was still uncertain.

"Everything that we wanted to accomplish in the season was right in front of us," Newton said. "And then boom... everything switched."

Newton said he felt so weak during those dark times. He said he felt scared, vulnerable and afraid. Newton said he just wasn't feeling himself.

The parents bought the dog for their young daughter. But they didn't have it long before it started acting vicious, even lunging at the family's other dogs.

The Cummings said they were promised a well-trained, certified service dog, specifically trained to help with autism. But shortly after picking Okami up, major problems surfaced the second they brought her home to Waxhaw.

"Charged in, jerked the leash from my husband's hand, and grabbed our dog, Dallas, by the throat."

The Cummings were afraid to have Okami around people, so they called the owner, Mark Mathis, returned the dog, and asked for their $13,900 back. To date, no money has been returned.

Attorney General Josh Stein said he has received 50 complaints about the company and has opened an investigation into the business. Mathis closed his business after doing an interview with a Raleigh TV station.

Charlotte sports fans will have a clear favorite team in next weekend's All-Star Game. Hometown kid Steph Curry and Hornets fan favorite Kemba Walker will be teammates when they battle Team LeBron at Spectrum Center.

They were drafted by team captain Giannis Antetokounmpoto of Milwaukee. They'll be joined by fellow starters Paul George and Joel Embiid.

Team Giannis will represent Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Click here to view the complete All-Star Game lineup.

Ever dream of living in a gorgeous, $1.7 million house perched on a hill with lakeside views? This is the chance to make your dream into a reality.

Alla Wagner, a former librarian and business woman, is holding a letter-writing contest to determine the winner of her home in Alberta, Canada. The house was built in 2008.

To enter the contest, applicants must write a letter of no more than 350 words and send it to Wagner with a $25 entrance fee. From there, she’ll choose 500 finalists to be reviewed by an independent panel of judges who will determine the winner and announce the new home owner, according to the contest’s terms and conditions page.

Ashe County Schools are closed Friday due to widespread cases of the flu. School administrators said the decision to close was made so they can deep clean all of the buildings after almost 450 of 3,000 students missed school Wednesday.

And nearly every hospital in the Charlotte area is limiting visitors to prevent the spread of the flu. If you're under 13, you can't visit anyone at Atrium Health or Novant Health hospitals. Anyone with flu-like symptoms is asked to not visit the hospital unless they're seeking treatment.

"Children, obviously, are a little bit more often spreaders of germs, can spread colds and flu symptoms to the people they're visiting in the hospitals."