ELKIN, N.C. — Two employees were terminated from a North Carolina daycare after a child was found with their shoes taped, officials in Elkin confirmed.

Maehsell Marley, director of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Day Care, said she was very disturbed and saddened by the incident.

"Pleasant Hill Day Care in no way condones or allows any practice that would be harmful to a child. We have an outstanding group of caregivers who strive to meet the highest of expectations on a daily basis for the children in our care, and what occurred in the shoe-taping incident is not a representation of who we are," said Marley.

