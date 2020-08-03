GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A firefighter suffered a medical emergency while responding to a fire in Wayne County on Sunday morning.

Joe Tucker with the Thoroughfare Volunteer Fire Department suffered a medical emergency while operating a firetruck and handling its hoses, officials said.

Tucker was transported to Wayne UNC Hospital, where he died.

The Wayne County Firefighters' Association said Tucker was 62 and married. He had children and grandchildren and service was his true passion, officials said.

The cause of Tucker's death will not be released out of respect for his family.

"We send our thoughts and prayers to the family as our hearts mourn for such a huge loss in this big family," read a post on the Wayne County Firefighters' Association Facebook page.

