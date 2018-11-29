RALEIGH, N.C. — A New Jersey company is expected to announce Friday that it will move its headquarters to Charlotte, bringing about 750 high-paying executive jobs, state lawmakers said Thursday.

With that in mind, the House voted 78-23 to approve legislation to sweeten the incentives North Carolina offers to attract businesses to the state. The bill cleared the Senate on Wednesday and now head to Gov. Roy Cooper, whose administration asked for the changes.

Senate Bill 820 would more than double the cap on annual awards to businesses through the Job Development Investment Grant program, from a maximum of $6,500 per job to $16,000 per job. JDIG grants rebate part of the state withholding taxes from new jobs to relocating or expanding companies that meet specific hiring and investment targets each year.

