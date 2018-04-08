RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican lawmakers voted Saturday to override two more of Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes, enacting laws that set the ballot titles for constitutional amendments and the party labels for certain judicial candidates in the November elections.

Both measures were enacted in a special session in late July and passed in largely party-line votes. Legislative leaders said they were necessary to ensure voters are not misinformed by ballot information. Democrats say both measures are intended to take away information that would be helpful to voters.

