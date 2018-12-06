RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina state budget is now law.

State lawmakers decided to override the governor’s veto on Tuesday. The nearly $24 billion budget goes into effect on July 1.

Part of that budget includes a teacher pay raise. Mecklenburg County board members already voted to spend millions in supplement pay for teachers at Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. County commissioners who supported the measure say it shows the county values its teachers.

“We know what pain and suffering in they’re (teachers) trying to live their lives on the salaries the state of North Carolina pays,” said county commissioner Trevor Fuller.

In a nine to two vote, the county board agreed on a teacher salary increase. The measure added $6.8 million to their supplement pay or about $2 a day. Commissioner Fuller voted for the pay increase.

“We need to do some work on the base salaries for teachers, but at least today, what we’ve addressed is the supplements we have in Mecklenburg county for our teachers,” Commissioner Fuller told NBC Charlotte.

However, County Manager Dena Diorio has financial concerns about the pay increase.

“We’re going to have to figure out how we make up that $6.8 million in fiscal year '20, but I think the decision to do it was the right decision, just disagreeing a little bit on how they got there,” Diorio told NBC Charlotte.

The county board also voted on another major spending issue. $9 million for early childhood education programs paid by a tax hike. The tax increase would amount to roughly $19 per year for someone with a $250,000 home.

The teacher pay increase will not require more from taxpayers. Instead, the money will come from 200 vacant positions in the county.

“We’re pushed that amount to the next fiscal year, and what that did is allowed us to be able to fund at least this first year of the teacher supplements,” said Commissioner Fuller.

However, county leaders will have to decide on how to fund the salary increase in future years. A final vote is expected on June 19.





